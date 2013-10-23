FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 23
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2013 / 12:51 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

LSE JOINS RACE FOR $60 BLN ALIBABA LISTING

()

JPMORGAN NEARS $6BN SETTLEMENT WITH INVESTORS

()

RABOBANK FACES NEAR-$1 BLN LIBOR FINE

()

TCI FANS FLAMES OVER ROYAL MAIL PRICE

()

EBAY BUYS SAME-DAY COURIER SERVICE

()

Overview

Alibaba, China’s No. 1 e-commerce firm, is considering listing on the London Stock Exchange after failing to convince Hong Kong regulators of the merits of its corporate governance concerns.

JPMorgan Chase could face a $6 billion fine from institutional investors to settle claims that it mis-sold mortgage-backed securities, according to people familiar with the matter.

Rabobank could face a near $1 billion fine from British and U.S. regulators looking to settle allegations that the Dutch lender helped manipulate benchmark interbank lending rates, three people familiar with the matter said.

A hedge fund with a reputation for aggressive campaigning to boost company performance has bought a 5 percent stake in the recently listed Royal Mail.

E-commerce company eBay said it would buy Shutl, a London-based same-day courier service, in order to take more control of product deliveries.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.