PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 28
#Market News
October 28, 2013 / 1:27 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FED PROBES BANKS’ EXPOSURE TO MORTGAGE VEHICLES

BANK OF ENGLAND TO PROBE CO-OP BANK‘S WOES

ALIBABA RETREAT SPURS CALLS FOR HK LISTING DEBATE

Tyremaker Titan changes track on Europe plants

TATA‘S JLR UNIT TARGETS ULTRA-RICH

Overview

The New York Fed is examining banks’ exposure to a type of mortgage investment vehicle that is vulnerable to a sharp rise in interest rates, underscoring regulators’ growing concerns about the rapid expansion of mortgage real estate investment trusts.

The Bank of England is planning to launch an internal probe into what led mutually-owned Co-operative Group to the 1.5 billion pound ($2.42 billion) capital shortfall that tipped it into the hands of a group of bondholders, including U.S. hedge funds Aurelius Capital and Silver Point Capital.

After China’s largest e-commerce company Alibaba abandoned plans for a more than $60 billion float in Hong Kong, the city’s financial secretary has backed calls for the need to change local listing rules.

U.S. tyre company Titan International is hoping to almost double the size of its European business in a bet on the continent’s rebounding economy.

British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover is set to build its largest and most expensive Range Rover, hoping to continue strong sales growth in emerging markets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
