PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 29

OSBORNE TO LAUNCH ISLAMIC BOND PLAN

SWISS LAUNCH CRIMINAL PROBE INTO F1 BRIBERY SCANDAL

SPRAWLING G4S FACES QUESTIONS OVER CONTROL

DEUTSCHE BORSE GETS OFFER TO SETTLE IRAN CASE FOR $152 MLN

EADS plans to cull jobs and cut defence costs

Overview

Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, is set to announce the country’s plans to issue the first Islamic bond outside the Muslim world, hoping that the 200 million pound ($322.62 million) bond will act as a catalyst for London to become a leading player in the sharia-compliant finance market.

Swiss prosecutors have begun a criminal investigation into Formula One Chief Executive Bernie Ecclestone for bribing a German banker to smooth the sale of a stake in the motor racing business to private equity firm CVC in 2006.

G4S, the world’s largest security services firm, denied allegations of its involvement in the abuse - including electric shock treatment and forced injections - of inmates at its Mangaung prison in South Africa.

Germany’s Deutsche Boerse said it had received an offer from the United States to settle a probe into the exchange operator’s alleged breach of U.S. sanctions against Iran for $152 million.

European aerospace group EADS is planning to axe jobs and cut costs in a bid to restructure its defence business, which has been languished due to Europe’s long-term decline in military spending.