PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 31

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

GOOGLE ‘OUTRAGED’ BY LATEST SURVEILLANCE CLAIMS

()

INTEL EYES DISPOSAL OF WEB-BASED TV SERVICE TO VERIZON

()

PWC TO BULK UP WITH PLANNED BOOZ & CO MERGER

()

BATISTA SEEKS OGX BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION

()

NOKIA WINS PATENT CASE AGAIN HTC IN UK

()

Overview

Google said it was “outraged” by allegations that the U.S. government attempted to siphon information about millions of its users from its network.

Intel has held talks with Verizon Communications about offloading the chipmaker’s web-based television streaming service just months before it was due to launch.

Big Four audit firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers said it would buy independent management consultant Booz & Co, in a deal understood to be worth at least the $1 billion that Booz makes in annual revenues.

Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista on Wednesday filed for bankruptcy protection for his oil exploration and production company OGX in Latin America’s largest-ever corporate default.

Nokia on Wednesday won a patent infringement case against Taiwan-based HTC Corp, which may no longer be able to sell various handsets - including its flagship HTC One - in Britain.