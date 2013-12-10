FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 10
#Market News
December 10, 2013

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

FOREIGN BANKS WARN OVER CHINA LENDING LIMIT RULES

()

CARL ICAHN FORCES HIS WAY INTO HOLOGIC‘S BOARDROOM

()

EADS CUTS JOBS AMID REDUCED DEFENCE SPEND

()

U.S. SELLS LAST OF ITS GENERAL MOTORS STAKE

()

SYSCO TO BUY US FOODS IN $8.2 BLN DEAL

()

Overview

Foreign banks in China have warned that they will lose a critical source of funding and revenue if Beijing enforces its new regulations to restrict interbank lending by domestic banks.

Medical device maker Hologic Inc appointed two directors backed by activist investor Carl Icahn to its board as part of a settlement with the billionaire.

Airbus parent EADS plans to cut 5,800 jobs at its defence businesses and close sites in Paris, Munich, Spain and Britain as it tries to lift its weak profit margins and cope with the steep cuts in European defence budgets.

The U.S. government said it had sold the last of its stake in General Motors, marking an end to a historic bailout of the country’s biggest automaker.

Sysco Corp said it would buy rival US Foods Inc for$8.2 billion including debt, in a deal that will combine the top two U.S. food distributors.

