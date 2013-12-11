FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 11
#Market News
December 11, 2013 / 1:50 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BOSTOCK QUITS RBS FOR SANTANDER

BHP steps up U.S. shale output

FIRST GROUP UNDER ATTACK FROM U.S. ACTIVIST

TESCO BANK TO ENTER CURRENT ACCOUNT MARKET

HEALTHCARE CHIEF LATEST EXECUTIVE TO QUIT 3I GROUP

Overview

Royal Bank of Scotland’s finance director of just 10 weeks, Nathan Bostock, has resigned to become deputy chief executive of Santander UK.

Mining Giant BHP Billiton said it would invest $4 billion a year in its U.S. shale business, which it expects to generate $3 billion of cash annually by the end of the decade.

FirstGroup has received a letter from one of its biggest shareholders, urging the British bus and rail operator to sell its U.S. businesses in order to pay down debt.

Tesco Bank has laid out plans to enter the current account market within months, a move that will restrain its profit growth for the next few years.

3i Group’s global head of healthcare is to leave the London-listed investment group after 12 years to raise his own fund.

