FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 17
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2013 / 1:30 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BP SIGNS $16 BLN OMAN TIGHT GAS PROJECT DEAL

()

GSK SCRAPS SALES REP TARGETS AFTER SCANDAL

()

JPMORGAN TO SELL ASIA INVESTMENT BUSINESS

()

BOEING BOOSTS DIVIDEND AND SHARE BUYBACKS

()

RSA DEALT FURTHER BLOW WITH S&P DOWNGRADE

()

Overview

BP has signed a $16 billion deal to drill some 300 wells in the Omani desert, aiming to extract around 1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.

In the wake of bribery allegations in China, GlaxoSmithKline has said it will scrap individual sales targets for its commercial staff in a bid to repair its image and reform working practices.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, is hoping to get more than $1 billion for its Asia-based Global Special Opportunities Group that is up for sale, according to sources.

Commercial jet maker Boeing Co plans to raise its dividend by 50 percent and ask shareholders to approve $10 billion in share buybacks.

RSA has been dealt another blow after Standard & Poor’s downgraded its credit rating on the troubled FTSE-100 insurer to A- from A.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.