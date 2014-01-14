PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 14

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Time Warner Cable rejects $61 bln pitch by Charter Communications

Google bets on ‘internet of things’ with $3.2 bln Nest deal

Japan’s Suntory acquires Beam in $16 bln deal

Unites States charges three ex-Rabobank traders over Libor

McKesson bid for Celesio fails due to lack of investor support

Elliott calls on Juniper Networks to return $3.5 bln to investors

Overview

U.S. cable company Charter Communications Inc on Monday went public with a proposal to buy Time Warner Cable Inc for $61.3 billion, including debt, only for its larger rival to reject its advances as “grossly inadequate.”

Google Inc on Monday announced plans to acquire Nest Labs Inc, a maker of smart thermostats and smoke alarms, for $3.2 billion, making a bold bet on the emerging “internet of things”.

Suntory Holdings Ltd said on Monday it would buy U.S. spirits company Beam Inc for $16 billion, including debt, in a deal that underscores the Japanese company’s acquisitive global ambitions and Asia’s growing thirst for premium spirits.

Three former traders at Dutch lender Rabobank were criminally charged by the U.S. Department of Justice on Monday with manipulating the Yen Libor benchmark interest rate and other key benchmark interest rates.

U.S. drugs wholesaler group McKesson Corp said on Monday it had failed to win enough support for a $8.4 billion offer to buy German distributor Celesio, after a battle with Elliott Associates, the activist hedge fund, over the deal.

Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp urged network equipment maker Juniper Networks Inc to start paying dividends and buy back shares worth $3.5 billion, making it the latest technology company to attract criticism for building up a large cash pile.