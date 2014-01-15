FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Financial Times - Jan 15
#Market News
January 15, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 4 years ago

Financial Times - Jan 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Boeing hit by fresh 787 battery problem

()

GM dividend underlines U.S. car recovery

()

JPMorgan profits dragged down by legal bills

()

Wells Fargo reports record earnings despite loans slowdown

()

German court permits RWE to claim over nuclear shutdown

()

Facebook to share public data with Russia’s Yandex

()

Profumo to remain at Monte dei Paschi

()

Overview

Japan Airlines Co Ltd temporarily grounded one of its Boeing 787 Dreamliners at Tokyo’s Narita International Airport on Tuesday after maintenance staff reported seeing white smoke outside the plane. An inspection subsequently found the main battery to be damaged.

General Motors Co said it would pay the first quarterly dividend since its bankruptcy in 2009, underlining the No. 1 U.S. automaker’s remarkable recovery from the auto recession.

JPMorgan Chase & Co posted a 7 percent decline in fourth-quarter net income on Tuesday, as legal costs that have plagued the largest U.S. bank for two years continued to take their toll.

Wells Fargo & Co posted a better-than-expected 10 percent jump in fourth-quarter net income as a prolonged slowdown in its mortgage business was offset by cost cuts and a $600 million reserve release.

Germany’s Federal Administrative Court confirmed on Tuesday that a state’s decision to shut down RWE’s Biblis nuclear plant for three months after the Fukushima disaster was illegal, opening the way for a substantial compensation claim by the country’s No.2 utility.

Russian Internet group Yandex has signed an agreement with Facebook to display public data from the social networking site’s users in a deal to strengthen the Russian company in the face of the growing dominance of social media.

Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s chairman and CEO will stay on in their jobs amid fears their exit would make the Italian bank’s nationalisation inevitable.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
