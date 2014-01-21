PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 21

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

AIRBUS CHIEF TO CHALLENGE EUROSCEPTICS

RETAILERS JOIN GROWING IPO SHOPPING LIST

MORRISON TREASURER SUSPENDED OVER INSIDER DEALING PROBE

REGULATORS TO PROBE CO-OP‘S FINANCES IN A FRESH BLOW TO BANK

CONVIVIALITY RETAIL LOSING HOPE OVER PRICE FLOOR FOR ALCOHOL

Overview

Airbus Group is expected to challenge British eurosceptics and make a case in favour of UK’s membership of the European Union. The aerospace company told the Financial Times that the UK as part of the EU is an economic model that works “extremely well”.

Discount retailer Poundlands and Pets at Home are expected to float by early February, sources told the Financial Times. Poundlands may seek a valuation of 700 million pounds to 800 million pounds, while Pets at Home may be valued at 1.5 billion pounds.

WM Morrison suspended group treasurer Paul Coyle, arrested in December by the Financial Conduct Authority in connection with an insider trading case, according to sources. Coyle has not been charged for any offence as yet.

The Financial Reporting Council will probe auditor KPMG’s book-keeping at the Co-operative Bank, which has been hit by a capital shortfall of 1.5 billion pounds and a drugs scandal involving its ex-chairman.

Off licence group Conviviality Retail’s chief executive Diana Hunter said minimum pricing is expected to create a “level playing field” for off licences against supermarkets, and that she did not expect the government to change its stance from an earlier rejected plan for a price floor in alcoholic beverages last year.