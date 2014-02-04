PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 4

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

MALONE IN TALKS WITH CVC OVER F1 STAKE

()

HP DETAILS AUTONOMY ALLEGATIONS

()

UNICREDIT SELLS 700 MLN EUR LOANS BATCH TO PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP

()

SLOW GM AND FORD SALES RAISE QUESTIONS ABOUT U.S. BOOM

()

ELLIOTT IN LINE FOR WINDFALL FROM IPO OF REBOOTED UK GAME RETAILER

()

Overview

Billionaire John Malone, chairman of Liberty Global and Liberty Media, has held preliminary talks with Formula One backer CVC Capital Partners about buying a stake in the motor racing series, people familiar with the matter said.

U.S. technology company Hewlett-Packard has claimed that Autonomy, the British software company it bought for $11 billion in 2011, massively overstated its revenue and profit for the previous year.

UniCredit, Italy’s biggest bank by assets, said it had sold 700 million euros ($943.98 million) of non-performing loans to AnaCap Financial Partners last December. The lender said the sale had an unspecified impact on its 2013 balance sheet.

The United States’ two biggest carmakers by revenue, General Motors and Ford, posted lower January domestic sales figures, raising questions about the robustness of the U.S. auto boom.

Elliott Advisors has accumulated a 99 percent stake in British video game chain Game Retail, setting the fund manager up for a huge windfall if plans for a 300 million pound ($489.96 million) initial public offering are successful.