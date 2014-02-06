PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 6

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

NEW YORK REGULATOR OPENS CURRENCY PROBE

()

GOOGLE AND EU AGREE TO SETTLE SEARCH ROW

()

TWITTER SHARES SLIDE ON SLOWING GROWTH

()

ASTON MARTIN RECALLS 75 PCT OF THE CARS IT HAS BUILT SINCE 2008

()

DISNEY POWERED BY ‘FROZEN’ AND ‘THOR’

()

Overview

Ben Lawsky, New York’s superintendent of financial services, has demanded documents from more than a dozen banks related to foreign exchange trading, as a global probe into possible market manipulation widens.

The banks include Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs , Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland, and Standard Chartered, one person familiar with the matter said.

Google’s three-year antitrust probe is set to end in settlement after it reached a deal with the European Union, agreeing to make concessions on how it displays competitors’ links on its website.

Twitter’s shares fell as much as 18 percent after the micro-blogging website reported slowing growth in new users and falling engagement, even though its revenue and net loss of $512 million for 2013 were better than expected.

British luxury sports carmaker Aston Martin is recalling nearly 18,000 cars - 75 percent of the cars it built since 2008 - after learning a Chinese sub-supplier had used counterfeit materials in its cars’ accelerator pedals.

Disney’s first-quarter net income rose by a third to $1.84 billion as the box office hits ‘Frozen’ and ‘Thor: The Dark World’ lifted the media group’s earnings beyond analysts’ forecasts.