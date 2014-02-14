PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 14

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BUOYANT ENI PREDICTS 55 PCT CASH FLOW RISE TO 17 BLN EUR BY 2016-17

(link.reuters.com/pug86v)

BNP PARIBAS HIT BY $1.1 BLN PROVISION

(link.reuters.com/qug86v)

AIG TO CUT 1,500 JOBS AS ITS PROFITS BEAT EXPECTATIONS

(link.reuters.com/mug86v)

PEPSI SHARES SLIP AFTER SPLIT REBUFF

(link.reuters.com/rug86v)

EASYJET SHAREHOLDERS BACK CHIEF EXECUTIVE‘S MASSIVE PAY RISE

(link.reuters.com/nug86v)

Overview

Eni, Italy’s biggest listed company, expects its operating cash flow to rise 55 percent by 2016-7, saying some of the huge oil and gas discoveries it has made in recent years were brought into production.

France’s biggest listed bank BNP Paribas said it had set aside $1.1 billion to cover the cost of possible breaches of U.S. economic sanctions on countries including Iran.

U.S. insurer American International Group said it would cut about 3 percent of its global workforce even as it announced better-than-expected earnings.

Shares in PepsiCo dipped after it said it had decided not to spin off its Northern-American drinks business despite a declining U.S. soda market and activist investor pressure.

British budget airline EasyJet’s investors overwhelmingly voted for a record pay package for its chief executive on Thursday, under new rules giving shareholders a binding vote on pay policy. (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)