PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 17

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

ANGELA MERKEL BACKS EU INTERNET TO DETER US SPYING

()

MARK CARNEY DEFENDS BoE‘S DECISION TO RECAST FORWARD GUIDANCE

()

CALA CALLS ON PEERS TO STEP UP HOUSEBUILDING TARGETS

()

LLOYDS SEEKS SOFTER DEAL ON RINGFENCING

()

BARCLAYS UNDER PRESSURE OVER INVESTMENT BANK TURNAROUND

()

Overview

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to push French President Francois Hollande to back EU-based alternatives for internet infrastructure dominated by the United States during her visit to Paris.

The Bank of England will only start to increase interest rates when a range of measures suggest the economy is operating at closer to full capacity, central bank governor Mark Carney said in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

Privately held developer Cala is to step up home building by launching two units that would construct new homes in southern England, after almost a year after it was acquired from the Lloyds Banking Group.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is in talks with Britain’s Prudential Regulation Authority over “ringfencing” rules in an attempt to save its investment banking functions, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Barclays will hold an investor roadshow to reassure jittery shareholders after the bank announced its full-year results, and paid higher bonuses despite lower profit.