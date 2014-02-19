PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 19

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

LISTINGS WORTH$8.3BN LINED UP IN IPO FLURRY

()

WHISKY MAKER DIAGEO SEES UK MEMBERSHIP OF EU AS TONIC

()

METLIFE TO QUIT MARKET WITH SALE TO ROTHESAY

()

REVERSAL OF FORTUNES FOR INDIA TAKES TOLL ON ESSAR ENERGY

()

NEW YORK ACTIVIST FUND TO TAKE STAKE IN GAMING GROUP BWIN.PARTY

()

Overview

Private equity companies look to gain from Europe’s road to recovery as the initial public offerings market starts the year with listings worth $8.3 billion, making 2014 the busiest beginning of the year since the financial crisis.

Diageo Plc, the world’s biggest spirits company has warned against Britain leaving the European Union, crediting the bloc’s global trade deals for the company’s whisky exports success.

MetLife said it would sell its bulk annuity unit, MetLife Assurance, to Goldman Sach‘s-backed Rothesay Life. The sale is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2014.

Essar Energy’s plans to delist shares may have been triggered by a drastic share price fall since their listing and meetings with disappointed long-term investors before Christmas, people involved in the matter said.

U.S.-based activist hedge fund SpringOwl said on Tuesday that it has agreed in principle to buy about 6.1 percent in Bwin.Party, a move that could lead to a break up of the online gaming party.