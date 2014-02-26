PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 26

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

GEORGE OSBORNE UNDER PRESSURE TO CUT UK TAXES AS RATE RISE LOOMS

()

EUROZONE “TO GROW AT 1.2 PCT IN 2014”, FASTER THAN EXPECTED

()

INDIAN BANKS FACE REGULATORY HURDLES TO DOING BUSINESS IN UK

()

BASF TO FOCUS INVESTMENTS OUTSIDE EUROPE

()

DE LA RUE CHIEF TIM COBBOLD QUITS TO JOIN UBM

()

Overview

UK Chancellor George Osborne is facing a push from Tory MPs to announce tax cuts in the upcoming budget in an attempt to protect the government’s political position from a backlash from an interest rate hike by the Bank of England.

The European Commission has forecast a growth of 1.2 percent for the Eurozone’s economy while cautioning on vulnerable members such as Italy and France.

Indian banks may be forced to stop offering retail services in the UK as regulatory compulsions proposed in a consultation paper by Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority would make it tough for banks to offer customer banking due to additional costs.

World’s biggest chemical maker by sales, BASF is targeting investments in North America and emerging markets as it feels the heat of saturating markets in Europe hit by recession.

The chief executive of British banknote printer De La Rue Tim Cobbold has resigned to join marketing services company UBM, and will replace David Levin effective May 6.