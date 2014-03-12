PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 12

March 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Miliband knocks down early EU vote

()

State spends 63 mln pound buying homes as HS2 hits house prices

()

Carney vows to overhaul links with City

()

Fannie and Freddie shares plunge on Senate bill

()

Disney nears $500m deal to buy Maker Studios

()

Overview

Labour party leader Ed Miliband says he will not hold an in-out referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union in 2017 if his party comes to power and will focus on its economic agenda.

The British government has spent 63 million pounds buying up 106 homes blighted by the proposed HS2 high speed rail link between London and Birmingham.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said he would overhaul the central bank’s dealings with the City and would create a new deputy governor post to oversee markets and banking.

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (Freddie Mac) plunged on Tuesday after Senate leaders released a bipartisan plan to unwind the U.S. mortgage finance companies, but did not appear to provide an outlet for investors to share in their profits.

Entertainment company Walt Disney is close to acquiring online video producer Maker Studios in a deal worth $500 million which could rise to as much as $900 million if certain financial conditions are met, according to people familiar with the situation.