PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 17
#Market News
March 17, 2014 / 1:50 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

VODAFONE TO BUY ONO FOR 7.2 BLN EUR

()

BIG BANKS PUT FOREX BONUSES ON HOLD

()

RWE AGREES 5.1 BLN EUR SALE OF OIL AND GAS ARM

()

UNICREDIT AIMS TO SELL OR FLOAT PIONEER INVESTMENTS ARM

()

JIMMY CHOO OWNER EYES LONDON LISTING

()

Overview

Vodafone has agreed to buy Spanish cable company Ono for 7.2 billion euros ($10.03 billion), ending plans for private equity backed Ono to list in Madrid, people with knowledge of the negotiations said.

Barclays, Citigroup and Royal Bank of Scotland have frozen bonuses across many of their foreign exchange trading teams as internal investigations scrutinise the possible manipulation of key currency benchmarks.

Germany’s debt-burdened utility RWE AG has agreed the sale of its oil and gas production arm at an enterprise value of 5.1 billion euros to a group of investors led by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman.

Italy’s largest bank by assets UniCredit is planning to sell or float its Pioneer Investments asset management business as part of a wider disposal programme, people familiar with the matter said.

Labelux, the owner of Jimmy Choo, is considering a stock market listing of the luxury shoe business that could value it at 1 billion pounds, according to people close to the company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
