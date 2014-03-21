PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 21

March 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Airbnb is in talks with private equity firms including TPG Capital Management LP to raise funds that would price the online home-rental marketplace at about $10 billion.

Netflix Inc has accused big internet providers, including Comcast Corp, of using their “market position” to impose tolls for access to their networks, hindering the online video operator’s ability to provide a quality service.

Turkey blocked access to Twitter on Thursday, after Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan vowed to eradicate the social media site for national security reasons as he battles a damaging corruption scandal.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group IPO-ALIB.N has invested $215 million in mobile messaging app-maker Tango, valuing it at $1 billion.

Chemicals producer Ineos has accused Asia’s biggest refiner Sinopec Corp of breaching its intellectual property rights over the manufacture of a key industrial compound. (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)