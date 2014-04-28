PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 28

April 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

PFIZER RENEWS BID INTEREST IN ASTRAZENECA

(link.reuters.com/ryx78v)

SIEMENS INTERVENES IN GENERAL ELECTRIC‘S BID TO ACQUIRE ALSTOM

(link.reuters.com/paz78v)

DOJ RAISES STAKES IN FOREX PROBE

(link.reuters.com/caz78v)

PREMIER OIL REBUFFS OPHIR ENERGY APPROACH

(link.reuters.com/faz78v)

FURTHER BLOW FOR $50 BLN KASHAGAN OIL PROJECT

(link.reuters.com/haz78v)

Overview

U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc could make a public declaration of its interest in Britain’s second-biggest drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc as early as this week, according to sources.

French President Francois Hollande gathered ministers on Sunday to discuss General Electric’s bid for French rival Alstom’s energy business, with a separate proposal from Germany’s Siemens on the table.

Prosecutors from the U.S. Department of Justice have gone to London to interview individuals as part of their probe into traders’ alleged rigging of foreign exchange rates, three sources said.

Premier Oil has spurned a secret approach from Ophir Energy aimed at creating an enlarged oil exploration and production company with a market capitalisation of over 3 billion pounds.

Kazakhstan’s $50 billion Kashagan oil project is likely to be delayed by two more years while 200 kilometers of pipeline is replaced, according to the country’s minister for economy and budget planning. (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore)