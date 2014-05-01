FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 1
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2014 / 1:55 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

GSK PLAYS DOWN PROSPECT OF WHITE KNIGHT BID FOR ASTRAZENECA

(link.reuters.com/cad98v)

RECKITT BENCKISER NO LONGER IN TALKS TO BUY MERCK UNIT

(link.reuters.com/bad98v)

VIACOM TO BUY CHANNEL 5 FOR 450 MLN STG

(link.reuters.com/xyc98v)

RIO TINTO SUES VALE AND BSGR OVER GUINEA MINE

(link.reuters.com/dad98v)

MICROSOFT‘S XBOX ONE TO GO ON SALE IN CHINA

(link.reuters.com/fad98v)

Overview

GlaxoSmithKline’s Chief Executive Andrew Witty all but ruled out a white knight bid for rival drugmaker AstraZeneca on Wednesday by reiterating scepticism on big takeover deals in the sector.

Britain’s Reckitt Benckiser, which makes Durex condoms and Nurofen, has ended talks to buy Merck’s consumer healthcare unit, paving the way for a rival to land the business behind Coppertone sun tan lotion.

Media baron Richard Desmond is planning to sell British broadcaster Channel 5 for 450 million pounds ($759.85 million) to U.S.-based Viacom, in a move that will see him receive more than four times his initial investment.

Rio Tinto is taking Vale and BSG Resources to court, alleging the rival mining groups were part of a conspiracy to steal its rights to an African iron ore deposit worth billions of dollars.

Microsoft’s Xbox One is going to be the first foreign games console to be sold in China, after a 14-year ban on the devices was lifted in January. ($1 = 0.5922 British Pounds) (Compiled by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.