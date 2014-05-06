PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 6

May 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

ASTRAZENECA URGES DAVID CAMERON TO BE NEUTRAL OVER PFIZER BID

(link.reuters.com/juv98v)

HOLDER WARNS NO COMPANY ‘TOO BIG TO JAIL’

(link.reuters.com/muv98v)

BARCLAYS TO LOSE SENIOR US TECH BANKER

(link.reuters.com/nuv98v)

MARKIT EYES $2BN FROM US OFFERING

(link.reuters.com/quv98v)

AMAZON AND TWITTER JOIN FORCES ON SHOPPING

(link.reuters.com/ruv98v)

Overview

AstraZeneca Chairman Leif Johansson has urged the British Prime Minister to be neutral as the drug company prepares to step up its defence against a 63 billion pound takeover bid from Pfizer.

Even as prosecutors moved closer to bringing criminal charges against two European banks, U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said on Monday that no company was “too big to jail.”

Barclays’ technology banking business head, Stuart Francis, is about to leave the bank ahead of a strategic overhaul due to be announced this week, according to people familiar with the matter.

Markit is aiming to raise up to $2 billion from a U.S. listing, according to people involved in the process, as it seeks a bigger slice of the fast-changing market for complex financial markets data.

Amazon and Twitter have joined hands to let consumers tweet products they like into their shopping baskets, as technology companies search for ways to fuse social media and ecommerce.