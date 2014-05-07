PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 7

May 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

ALIBABA MAKES ITS CASE FOR BUMPER US IPO

VOTERS TURN AGAINST BIG-BUSINESS CULTURE, CLAIMS POPULUS SURVEY

TWITTER SHARES TUMBLE AS LOCK-UP ON INSIDER SELL-OFFS EXPIRES

SWEDISH MINISTER WARNS OVER PFIZER‘S PLANS FOR ASTRAZENECA

TOP HEDGE FUND MANAGERS MADE $21.5BN LAST YEAR, UP 50 PCT FROM 2012

Overview

Chinese internet giant Alibaba IPO-ALIB.N filed documents for what could be one of the largest U.S. initial public offerings on record, pitching itself as a way to invest in the rapid growth of ecommerce in China and beyond.

Almost two-thirds of voters, including half of Tory supporters, want the next government in the United Kingdom to be tougher with big business, amid widespread concern over high executive pay and ethics, according to a Financial Times opinion poll.

Shares of social media website Twitter tumbled nearly 18 per cent on Tuesday after the end of restrictions on insider sales following its IPO last November.

Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg told the Financial Times that he viewed Pfizer’s pledge to keep AstraZeneca jobs in Britain and Sweden with scepticism after a similar deal in 2002 when Pfizer took over Swedish company Pharmacia.

Surging equity markets made 2013 one of the highest earning years since the financial crisis as the world’s 25 best-paid hedge fund managers took home a combined $21.1bn, 50 per cent more than in 2012.