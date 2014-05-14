FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 14
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

ED BALLS TELLS CHANCELLOR TO CURB HELP TO BUY TO BOOST RECOVERY

(link.reuters.com/fyn39v)

PFIZER CONCEDES AZ TAKEOVER MEANS CUTS TO JOBS AND R&D

(link.reuters.com/gyn39v)

WEB GROUPS BRACE FOR FLOOD OF DATA REQUESTS

(link.reuters.com/hyn39v)

GOLDMAN‘S TWITTER BANKER JOINS HEDGE FUND

(link.reuters.com/jyn39v)

S&P 500 TOUCHES 1,900 FOR FIRST TIME

(link.reuters.com/myn39v)

Overview

Shadow chancellor Ed Balls said the British government needed to rein in the Help to Buy scheme in London or risked endangering recovery.

U.S. drug maker Pfizer Chief Executive Ian Read admitted before British lawmakers that a merger with AstraZeneca would mean job losses and reduced research spending.

U.S. internet giants including Google are preparing for a plethora of requests from European citizens to remove sensitive personal information after a landmark ruling by the European Court of Justice.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc technology investment banker Anthony Noto, who helped orchestrate Twitter’s IPO last year, is leaving and joining hedge fund Coatue Management.

Weak data releases on both sides of the Atlantic were largely ignored as a positive session for global equities saw the S&P 500 break above 1,900 for the first time and European stocks reach six-year highs. (Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.