PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 19
May 19, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

PFIZER MAKES “FINAL” 69 BLN STG OFFER FOR ASTRAZENECA

(link.reuters.com/tum49v)

DEUTSCHE BANK TO RAISE 8 BLN EUROS FROM INVESTORS

(link.reuters.com/vum49v)

BT ACTS ON CUSTOMER CONCERNS WITH INVESTMENT IN BROADBAND NETWORK

(link.reuters.com/wum49v)

RBS TO WIND DOWN SWAPS CLEARING UNIT

(link.reuters.com/xum49v)

SWISS REJECT HIGHEST MINIMUM WAGE IN WORLD

(link.reuters.com/zum49v)

Overview

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer said on Sunday it had raised its offer for AstraZeneca to 69 billion pounds ($116.12 billion), and vowed to would walk away if the British rival did not accept it.

Frankfurt-based Deutsche Bank launched plans to raise 8 billion euros ($11 billion) in new capital with the Qatari royal family a major new investor, in a bid by Germany’s largest bank to end questions about its capital strength.

BT Group Plc plans to hire 1,600 engineers for installations and repair of its fibre networks across Britain in a bid to adhere to stricter targets for telephone and broadband lines.

Royal Bank of Scotland said on Sunday it is winding down its interest-rate trading business as capital and operating costs increase.

Swiss voters on Sunday rejected proposals to introduce the world’s highest minimum wage, bringing relief to business leaders worried the measure would have hurt competitiveness and damaged the Swiss workplace. ($1 = 0.5942 British Pounds) (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
