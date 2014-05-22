FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22
May 22, 2014 / 2:51 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

FCA SUCCEEDS IN OVERTURNING UK LEGAL AID RULING

(link.reuters.com/nej59v)

MONTE DEI PASCHI TO GIVE 4 BLN EURO TO STATE

(link.reuters.com/pej59v)

MAGNETAR CAPITAL SUES MCKESSON OVER CELESIO DEAL

(link.reuters.com/qej59v)

TESCO TO BAN SWEET TEMPTATIONS AT TILLS

(link.reuters.com/rej59v)

NETFLIX TO EXPAND VIDEO STREAMING IN EUROPE

(link.reuters.com/sej59v)

Overview

The Financial Conduct Authority succeeded in overturning a lower court decision on UK legal aid. The Court of Appeal ruled that a complex fraud trial could go ahead despite defendants being unable to find legal representation.

Shareholders in Italy’s Monte dei Paschi di Siena approved a proposal to boost the size of an upcoming share sale to 5 billion euros ($6.9 billion) to help it absorb a hit on its finances it expects from a Europe-wide bank health check.

Hedge fund Magnetar Capital is suing U.S. drugs wholesaler McKesson Corp, saying its acquisition of German peer Celesio was unfair to minority shareholders.

Tesco Plc, UK’s biggest grocer, banned sweets and chocolates from checkouts in all of its stores as health campaigners crack down on sugary food items.

Netflix is pushing into Europe this year, the U.S. video streaming company said on Wednesday, as the company launches its service in Germany, France, Belgium, Switzerland and Austria by the end of 2014. (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
