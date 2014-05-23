FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 23
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2014 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BIG ASTRAZENECA INVESTORS PUSH FOR FURTHER TALKS WITH PFIZER

(link.reuters.com/myq59v)

CHINESE WATCHDOG VISITS ROCHE OFFICE IN HUANGZHOU

(link.reuters.com/nyq59v)

DEUTSCHE BANK FACES INVESTOR GRILLING OVER 8 BLN EURO CAPITAL RAISING

(link.reuters.com/pyq59v)

SPAIN DIVES INTO INFLATION-LINKED BONDS

(link.reuters.com/qyq59v)

WIZZ AIR PLANS FLOTATION TO EXPAND EMPIRE

(link.reuters.com/ryq59v)

Overview

AstraZeneca’s biggest shareholders have told the drugmaker they want the company to take a fresh look at a possible deal with Pfizer by August.

Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said it had been visited by a unit of China’s anti-trust regulator, in the latest move in the widening crackdown on corruption in the country’s pharmaceutical sector.

Germany’s largest bank Deutsche Bank’s top executives faced angry investors at the annual shareholders’ meeting, less than a week after announcing a surprise 8 billion euro capital raising plan.

Spanish government chose to move the country’s maiden inflation-linked bonds in line with Eurozone Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices across European countries.

Wizz Air, central eastern Europe’s largest airline, plans to list its shares on the London Stock Exchange next month and is seeking to raise 200 million euros ($273 million). (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.