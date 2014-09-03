FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 3
#Market News
September 3, 2014 / 12:25 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

LUXOTTICA‘S LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO EYES ACQUISITIONS ON HIS RETURN

(on.ft.com/1lxacOj)

BP TRIES TO REMOVE OIL SPILL CLAIMS CHIEF

(on.ft.com/1lGI5MX)

ASTON MARTIN APPOINTS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE IN PUSH TO CATCH RIVALS

(on.ft.com/1oAT5WN)

DANONE CHIEF RIBOUD SPLITS LEADERSHIP ROLE

(on.ft.com/1nSTSD9)

UBER HIT WITH NATIONWIDE BAN IN GERMANY

(on.ft.com/1sY5l7G)

Overview

Luxury eyewear maker Luxottica Group SpA’s founder and Executive Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio is expected to pursue acquisitions and wants to double the groups revenue to more than 14 billion euros ($18.38 billion)in the next decade.

BP Plc asked a U.S. court on Tuesday to fire the court-appointed lawyer tasked with paying out compensation to people affected by the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

Aston Martin has hired senior Nissan executive Andy Palmer as its new boss, as the company tries to bridge the gap with its competitors.

Danone said that Chairman and Chief Executive Franck Riboud would split his role after 18 years at the helm of the French yoghurt maker.

A Frankfurt court has issued a temporary injunction against U.S. car service Uber, saying the company could no longer offer its phone apps to connect drivers with passengers. ($1 = 0.7616 Euros) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
