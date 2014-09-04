PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 5

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BP FACES $18 BLN FINE ON NEGLIGENCE RULING

BARCLAYS TO LAUNCH FINGERVEIN SCANNERS

UK EDGES CLOSER TO MILITARY OPERATIONS AGAINST ISIS

GERMANY AND EU HEAD FOR “WAR” OVER MOBILE TERMINATION FEES

DRAGHI INTERVENTION ON RATES AND BONDS STARTLES MARKETS

Overview

A U.S. court has ruled against BP Plc accusing it of gross negligence and wilful misconduct in the Deepwater Horizon disaster in 2010 that killed 11 people and caused the world’s largest offshore oil spill, exposing it to fines of up to $18 billion.

Barclays Plc has become the first bank in the United Kingdom to launch a scanner that identifies customers by the unique vein patterns in their fingers, as the bank seeks to ramp up its fight against cyber crime and fraud.

The United Kingdom is moving to scale up its operations against the ISIL in Iraq after meeting with world leaders and members of NATO at the NATO summit in Wales and efforts in Westminster to begin generating support for more intervention.

Germany’s telecom regulator and the European Commission are all set for a “war” over mobile termination fees, which generate millions of euros for some of Europe’s largest cellular operators.

Mario Draghi startled markets on Thursday cutting interest rates to a record low and pledging to buy hundreds of billions of euros of private sector bonds in a dramatic move to save the eurozone from economic stagnation. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)