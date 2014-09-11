FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 11
#Market News
September 11, 2014

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

ANA BOTÍN TO SUCCEED FATHER AT SANTANDER

(on.ft.com/1tLbqZl)

FERRARI CHAIRMAN QUITS AFTER ‘MISUNDERSTANDINGS’ WITH FIAT BOSS

(on.ft.com/1p8qmsC)

LAURY HAS WORK CUT OUT AS KINGFISHER CHIEF

(on.ft.com/1rWV3ZI)

BITCOIN COMPANY COINBASE TO LAUNCH EUROZONE CONSUMER SERVICE

(on.ft.com/1CTysQr)

JPMORGAN TELLS CLEARERS TO BUILD BIGGER BUFFERS

(on.ft.com/WWqWTX)

Overview

Banco Santander SA names Ana Patricia as its chairperson. Patricia succeeds her father Emilio Botin, who died of a heart attack on Tuesday night.

Ferrari’s chairman for 23 years, Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, said he will quit as chairman, a move that was expected after being questioned by Fiat SpA over Formula One team’s poor performance. Sergio Marchionne, chief executive of Fiat, will replace him.

Veronique Laury has been appointed as the chief executive of Kingfisher Plc. Laury, who currently runs the company’s France division, replaces Ian Cheshire.

U.S. Bitcoin company Coinbase said it plans to start its consumer service across a large part of the eurozone.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is set to propose in its next paper a better framework to deal with failing clearing houses, calling the current method brittle and opaque. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)

