CORRECTED-PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 17
#Market News
September 17, 2014 / 12:25 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects item on Rolls-Royce to say the deal is with Rolls-Royce, not Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc)

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

AIRBUS TO STREAMLINE DEFENCE AND SPACE DIVISION THROUGH DISPOSALS (on.ft.com/ZoDxRj) OPERATORS IN TALKS TO ACQUIRE PHONES 4U (on.ft.com/1t9xzim) COURT LIFTS BAN ON UBER IN GERMANY (on.ft.com/1mcbKO6) HONG KONG TYCOON PLACES RECORD $20 MLN ORDER FOR 30 ROLLS-ROYCES (on.ft.com/1qdiA0O)

UK PENSION FUND CRITICISES HEDGE FUND FEES (on.ft.com/1u4j0KN) Overview

Airbus Group said on Tuesday it would sell its non-core businesses with revenues of more than 2 billion euros ($2.59 billion) to focus on its defence and space division on military aircraft, missiles and satellites.

Mobile operators EE and Vodafone Group Plc which withdrew their business with Phones 4u last few weeks are in talks individually with the administrator to acquire parts of Phones 4u’s business, including some of its stores, employees and shares across Britain.

The Frankfurt regional court reversed a countrywide ban on Uber’s ride-sharing service in Germany, saying the taxi drivers had waited too long before seeking an emergency injunction.

Hong Kong business tycoon Stephen Hung has made an order to purchase 30 Rolls-Royce motor vehicles for $20 million to ferry guests at his new Macau gaming complex.

A British public pension fund has criticised hedge fund fees as unjustifiable, adding to industry tensions a day after California-based public pension fund Calpers said it had terminated its hedge fund programme.

1 US dollar = 0.7719 euro Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
