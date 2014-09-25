FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 25
September 25, 2014

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines BARCLAYS 'MISUSED' CONFIDENTIAL DEAL INFORMATION (on.ft.com/1DxEczB) UNITED BISCUITS SHORTLISTS POTENTIAL BUYERS INCLUDING KELLOGG (on.ft.com/1yrl6eq) ROCKET INTERNET PUTS THE CASE FOR SHARE PRICE LIFT OFF (on.ft.com/1vigBNC)

AUTHORS TO CALL FOR AMAZON ANTITRUST INQUIRY (on.ft.com/1qvLObD)

MAERSK TO BUY NEW SHIPS TO PROTECT MARKET-LEADING POSITION (on.ft.com/1uHIIFr)

Overview

A High Court judge has found that Barclays Plc “misused” confidential deal information in its acquisition of Tricorona for which the British bank was sued by financial advisory firm CF Partners in a 82 million pound ($133.82 million) lawsuit.

Cookies and snacks maker United Biscuits Ltd (IPO-UNI.L) has shortlisted three potential buyers including Kellogg Co, while its private equity owners Blackstone LP and PAI Partners consider a deal that could value the snacks maker at about 2 billion pounds, people close to the matter said.

German ecommerce investor Rocket Internet said its planned 1.5 billion euro ($1.92 billion) initial public offering is already fully subscribed. The company set a price range on Tuesday of 35.50 to 42.50 euros, valuing the business at 6.2 billion euros at the midpoint of this range. A group of over 1,000 authors is planning to call for an antitrust inquiry into Amazon Inc by the U.S. Department of Justice, hoping that the ecommerce company will drop its tactics in a dispute with French publisher Hachette.

Danish container shipping company Maersk Line, owned by A.P. Moller-Maersk, is lining up its first orders of new vessels in three years to maintain its position as the world’s largest container shipping company. (1 US dollar = 0.6127 British pound) (1 US dollar = 0.7827 euro) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
