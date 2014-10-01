PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 1

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

* Mario Draghi will push the European Central Bank to buy sets of Greek and Cypriot bank loans which have “junk” ratings, in a move that will increase tensions between Germany and the bank.

* A German regulator told Google Inc on Tuesday that profiling its users without their explicit consent is a breach of customer privacy. The regulator asked the company to take steps to ensure that users will be able to control the amount of data which is used for profiling.

* Deutsche Bank is withholding several million euros in bonuses from some current and former executives, as it tries to hold senior staff responsible for a number of expensive legal and regulatory problems.

* The UK Groceries Code Adjudicator, Christine Tacon, has asked Tesco Plc to inform her immediately if the company uncovers anything in its investigation relating to a 250 million pound ($405.35 million) profit overstatement that would breach the code that governs how supermarkets deal with their suppliers.

* The European Commission has argued that Ireland gave sustained state aid to Apple Inc. The commission claimed that in 1991 Ireland gave the iPad-maker favourable and potentially illegal terms which were apparently “motivated by employment considerations”. (1 US dollar = 0.6168 British pound) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)