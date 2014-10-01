FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 1
#Market News
October 1, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Mario Draghi pushes for ECB to accept Greek and Cypriot ‘junk’ loan bundles

(on.ft.com/1vuWhtm)

* Google faces German warning over user profiling

(on.ft.com/1rDYEtw)

* Deutsche Bank withholds bonuses from co-chiefs and top executives

(on.ft.com/1uzvLRB)

* Supermarket suppliers watchdog weighs into Tesco crisis

(on.ft.com/1CF7M4T)

* Brussels criticises Apple’s Irish tax deals

(on.ft.com/1pp2D8A)

Overview

* Mario Draghi will push the European Central Bank to buy sets of Greek and Cypriot bank loans which have “junk” ratings, in a move that will increase tensions between Germany and the bank.

* A German regulator told Google Inc on Tuesday that profiling its users without their explicit consent is a breach of customer privacy. The regulator asked the company to take steps to ensure that users will be able to control the amount of data which is used for profiling.

* Deutsche Bank is withholding several million euros in bonuses from some current and former executives, as it tries to hold senior staff responsible for a number of expensive legal and regulatory problems.

* The UK Groceries Code Adjudicator, Christine Tacon, has asked Tesco Plc to inform her immediately if the company uncovers anything in its investigation relating to a 250 million pound ($405.35 million) profit overstatement that would breach the code that governs how supermarkets deal with their suppliers.

* The European Commission has argued that Ireland gave sustained state aid to Apple Inc. The commission claimed that in 1991 Ireland gave the iPad-maker favourable and potentially illegal terms which were apparently “motivated by employment considerations”. (1 US dollar = 0.6168 British pound) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
