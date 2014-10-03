PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 3

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct takes new 5 pct stake in Debenhams

(on.ft.com/YVIyjL)

* Warren Buffett admits Tesco investment ‘a huge mistake’

(on.ft.com/1r4liGk)

* Wonga to write off 220 mln pounds of loans owed by customers

(on.ft.com/1pJz018)

* Turkey’s Anadolu bids for stake in Migros

(www.ft.com/fastft?post=215372)

* RBS hires Goldman for Coutts International sale

(on.ft.com/1xGyo5s)

Overview

* Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct said it acquired a further 4.6 percent stake in Debenhams for 33 million pounds ($53.29 million). This takes the company’s stake in Debenhams to 11.22 percent.

* Warren Buffett has admitted that his holding in Tesco Plc was a “huge mistake”. Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway is Tesco’s fourth-largest investor.

* Wonga is writing off the debt of 330,000 customers worth 220 million pounds after agreeing with UK’s Financial Conduct Authority. The decision prompted a response from politicians who said the bank would be called to appear before the Treasury Select Committee to explain its business practices.

* Turkish conglomerate Anadolu Group has offered to buy a 40.25 percent stake in supermarket chain Migros from BC Partners, according to a notification on the Borsa Istanbul stock exchange.

* Royal Bank of Scotland has hired Goldman Sachs to find buyers for Coutts International and is expected to tell potential bidders that they will not be allowed to use the Coutts brand.