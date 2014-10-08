PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 8

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* SFO secures first UK Libor guilty plea

* Goldman to pay 200,000 pounds costs in LIA case

* Glasenberg shows Glencore’s hand with rebuffed bid for Rio

* Two HSBC directors quit in protest over new conduct rules

* Rabobank suspends 2 London forex traders

Overview

* A senior banker at a leading British bank has pleaded guilty to in connection with the manipulation of Libor benchmark interest rates, becoming the first person in the UK to plead guilty to such an offence.

* Goldman Sachs has been ordered to pay the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) 200,000 pounds (321,900 US dollar) in legal costs as part of a lawsuit brought by the fund over $1 billion in trades that ended up worthless.

* Glencore Plc said it is no longer actively considering a merger with Rio Tinto Plc. Glencore had made an informal offer in July which was put before Rio’s board. The offer was unanimously rejected and Glencore was informed in August.

* Two directors of HSBC Holdings Plc’s British business are set to leave the bank because they are unhappy with new rules that can result in jail sentences for senior bankers.

* Dutch lender Rabobank has suspended two foreign exchange traders in London following an internal investigation into the bank’s currency trading practices. (1 US dollar = 0.6213 British pound) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)