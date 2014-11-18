FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 18
#Market News
November 18, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Lord Browne to step down as PM’s top business person

(on.ft.com/1xyth7y)

UK military switch to smartphones and iPads

(on.ft.com/1uHadl8)

Rob Terry ousted from Quindell

(on.ft.com/1t0jNeP)

Forex trade body ACI suggests shift to exchange-based dealing

(on.ft.com/11wQdqH)

Overview

Former BP PLC chief Lord Browne will step down as the UK government’s most senior business person in Whitehall, halfway through his second term.

British soldiers will be able to use their own smartphones in the line of duty for the first time, while pilots will be carrying iPads as part of a overhaul of digital security measures by defence chiefs.

Insurance claims processor Quindell PLC has responded to months of turmoil by ejecting Rob Terry, its founder and chairman, in a dramatic attempt to revive investor confidence.

Marshall Bailey, president of the ACI Financial Markets Association, has admitted that a shift to regulated, exchange-based trading may be advantageous after the recent rate-rigging scandal. (Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
