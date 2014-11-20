PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 20

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

NHS spending per patient to fall under all main parties’ pledges

Energy groups face “existential” climate threat, says ex-BP chief

UK pub groups rocked by MPs’ vote to call time on beer tie

Vodafone chief admits to feeling forced to bid for TV rights

Overview

The amount the National Health Services spends on each patient would fall between 98 pounds ($153.5856) and 191 pounds - a real term drop in spending of at least 5.5 billion pounds - by 2020 under funding pledges of the main political parties, according to an analysis.

Energy and mining companies are failing to consider the “existential threat” from climate change and must change the way they operate, former BP PLC head Lord Browne warned.

Pub companies face a decline in investor confidence and months of uncertainty after a decision by MPs to unwind the centuries-old beer tie system hammered on their share prices.

Vodafone Group PLC may be forced to bid for TV rights to keep up with its competitors as they move to offer bundled television and broadband services, putting pressure on the telecoms company to buy exclusive content, Chief Executive Vittorio Colao warned. (1 US dollar = 0.6381 British pound)