PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 26

Headlines

TESCO SHAREHOLDERS TO CLAIM OVER LOSSES

PRIVATE SCHOOLS HIT BACK AT LABOUR‘S THREAT

UK‘S UNIVERSAL CREDIT BENEFIT FACES MORE DELAY

MP‘S SLAM FACEBOOK IN LEE RIGBY CASE

Overview

A London-based law firm, Stewarts Law, is gathering shareholders to join a lawsuit against Tesco and seek compensation for losses after the retailer’s profits overstatement.

UK Labour’s threat to strip tax privileges from independent schools would negatively impact rather than help advance social mobility by sapping funds available for bursaries and scholarships and increasing fees, private head teachers have warned.

The Department for Work and Pensions, Britain’s flagship welfare programme faces more delays, with the National Audit Office warning that the universal credit’s new IT system is six months behind schedule.

U.S. tech companies such as Facebook Inc, Apple Inc , Google Inc and Twitter Inc have been criticised by British lawmakers for holding back information on potential terror suspects as part of an official report into the murder of Fusilier Lee Rigby on a London street 18 months ago. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)