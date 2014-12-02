PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 2

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Sky hires advisers amid battle for dominance of UK telecoms
* Fosun boosts Club Med offer to 23.50 euros per share
* Tesco shake-up sees Lewis take control
* FCA toughens rules for loan brokers
Overview
* Sky Plc has hired investment bank Lazard to evaluate options for taking part in the wider consolidation in the UK telecommunications sector. Sky has hired advisers to identify potential deals as talks between its rival BT Group Plc and mobile operators EE and O2 began.
* Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd on Monday sweetened its bid for Club Mediterranee SA. The 23.50 euros ($29) per share offer is 0.50 euro higher than Italian entrepreneur Andrea Bonomi’s and values the group at 897 million euros.
* Tesco Plc, the British grocer, announced a new management structure that will see new group Chief Executive Dave Lewis take over the day to day leadership of its main UK operation.
* Britain’s financial regulator has imposed stricter rules on companies that help people to find a loan, saying some credit brokers were treating customers in a “blatantly unfair” way and causing serious harm. ($1 = 0.8020 euros) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore. Editing by Andre Grenon)