PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 3
#Funds News
December 3, 2014 / 12:36 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Christie’s chief Murphy to step down

(on.ft.com/1yh28oM)

* Aviva agrees 5 billion pounds takeover of Friends Life

(on.ft.com/11QxrKk)

* Lloyds sells Irish mortgage portfolio to Goldman Sachs and CarVal

(on.ft.com/1wldpVP)

* Sanofi agrees 250 mln euros R&D outsourcing deal

(on.ft.com/1yh75Oj)

Overview

* Steven Murphy, the chief executive of Christie‘s, will step down at the end of this year, the London-based auction house said on Tuesday, following a record run of sales.

* British insurer Aviva Plc agreed terms on Tuesday for a 5.2 billion pound ($8.13 billion) all-share takeover of rival Friends Life, the largest deal between UK companies in more than six years.

* Lloyds Banking Group has sold a 1.6-billion-pound ($2.50 billion) portfolio of Irish mortgages to Goldman Sachs and CarVal, a private equity group, the Financial Times newspaper reported.

* Sanofi has entered exclusive talks to transfer its Toulouse research and development site to German rival Evotec, the French drugmaker said on Tuesday. Sanofi will pay Evotec a minimum of 250 million euros ($309.73 million) over the next five years.

$1 = 0.6396 pounds $1 = 0.8072 euros Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru, editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
