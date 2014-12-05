FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 5
#Funds News
December 5, 2014

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Qataris and Brookfield raise bid for Canary Wharf owner Songbird

(on.ft.com/1w4iAtL)

* Church challenges Shell and BP over climate change

(on.ft.com/12Cgq7z)

* Spanish court releases report criticising Bankia IPO

(on.ft.com/1CKf9vb)

* Draghi looks to QE despite governing council split

(on.ft.com/1rVuQew)

Overview

* Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund and Brookfield Property Partners have raised their joint bid for Songbird Estates, the owner of London’s Canary Wharf financial district, with an offer that values the company at 2.6 billion pounds ($4.1 billion).

* The Church of England said it was in the process of filing shareholder resolutions on climate change at BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc. The Church said it was doing this to urge the companies to take greater effort to tackle threat of global warming.

* Spain’s Bankia presented a series of error-strewn accounts for 2011, the year it listed shares, according to a report released on Thursday by country’s high court.

* The president of European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, has maintained he can deliver new measures to fend off economic stagnation in the eurozone next year. ($1 = 0.6380 pound) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)

