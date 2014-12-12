FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 12
#Market News
December 12, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Commerzbank U.S. settlement set to top $1 bln

(on.ft.com/1whxpHz)

* Court favours investors in Deutsche Telekom IPO dispute

(on.ft.com/1ur5ZcO)

* Airbus plays down fears over A380 future

(on.ft.com/12zZxKa)

* Norway cuts interest rates to record low

(on.ft.com/1An0519)

Overview

* Commerzbank AG is in talks with U.S. authorities to resolve allegations which accuses the bank of breaking anti-money laundering and sanctions laws. The talks involve a payment of more than $1 billion in fines - at least $400 million more than previously thought.

* Germany’s supreme court ruled that Deutsche Telekom had misled potential shareholders over its flotation prospectus, a move that was welcomed by the lawyers representing investors who are seeking 80 million euros in compensation.

* Airbus Group shares fell for a second day as the company tried to reassure its investors about the future of the A380 project and the groups financial prospects in the medium and long term period.

* Norway’s central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates and said it could ease policy further because lower oil prices are hurting the economy’s growth prospects.

Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
