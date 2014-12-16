FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 16
#Market News
December 16, 2014

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

VICE EYES 2015 ‘DEAL SPREE’ AND IPO PLANS

(on.ft.com/1yVRgyn)

GOOGLE UNDER THREAT OF 15 MLN EUROS FINE

(on.ft.com/1AAgShb)

AUDIOBOOM STRIKES CONTENT DEAL WITH AUDIBLE

(on.ft.com/13rVMaG)

BANK OF CYPRUS SHARES TO RESUME TRADING

(on.ft.com/1wbqpwf)

Overview

Youth-focused digital content company Vice Media will go ahead with a “deal spree” in 2015, and if market conditions remain favourable, it may also go ahead with an initial public offering, Chief Executive Shane Smith said.

European regulator Dutch Data Protection Agency may slap Google with a 15 million euro ($18.66 million) fine for usage and storage of personal data. The regulator demanded that the Mountain View headquartered-company ask for unambiguous consent for using users’ personal data between its services like Google Maps and YouTube.

UK-based company Audioboom has struck a deal with Audible, a subsidiary of Amazon, to offer audiobook snippets. Audioboom, which distributes audio content for media organisations like BBC and Reuters, will receive upfront payment for any new users registering with Audible through the platform and a percentage of the online retail sales.

Bank of Cyprus’ shares are set to resume trading, 22 months after the lender was rattled by a financial crisis that struck the mediterranean country.

$1 = 0.8037 euros Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

