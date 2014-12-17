PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 17

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BANK OF ENGLAND TO TEST EMERGING MARKET EXPOSURE

REPSOL BUYS TALISMAN ENERGY FOR $8.3 BLN

CERBERUS MAKES 2.3 BLN POUND REAL ESTATE BET

AIRBUS RESHUFFLE FOCUSES ON SUPPLY CHAIN

Overview

Bank of England governor Mark Carney has promised to make banks undergo stress tests on their emerging market exposures as he warned of newer financial stability risks that were brewing overseas.

Spain’s Repsol SA has agreed to buy Canada’s Talisman Energy for $8.3 bln saying the acquisition will boost its oil and gas output by 76 pct and would transform it into “one of the world’s most significant players”.

U.S. private equity firm Cerberus has agreed to buy 1.2 billion pound ($1.89 billion) worth of commercial property loans fron National Australia Bank and 1.1 billion pound worth of Irish commercial real estate loans from the Royal Bank of Scotland.

European aerospace and defence company Airbus has made changes to its top team to keep a tab on its supply chain. Tom Williams will succeed Gunter Butschek as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. Didier Evrard will succeed Williams as head of aircraft programmes.