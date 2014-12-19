FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 19
December 19, 2014

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BASF AND GAZPROM SCRAP ENERGY ASSET SWAP

(on.ft.com/13EX8yY)

JUST MAYO MAKER HAMPTON CREEK RAISES $90 MLN

(on.ft.com/16x2jSJ)

FRANCE ISSUES 951 MLN EUROS PRICE-FIXING FINES

(on.ft.com/13F0Icy)

AER LINGUS REJECTS BID FROM IAG

(on.ft.com/1r4f7ZU)

Overview

Germany’s BASF and Russia’s Gazprom neft’ OAO have decided to call off an energy asset swap due to “difficult political environment”, the chemical producing company said on Thursday.

Hampton Creek, maker of Just Mayo spread, has raised $90 mln from Horizons Ventures, Li Ka-shing’s investment fund, and Khosla Ventures, a Silicon Valley venture-capital firm, both of which are already investors in the company.

France’s competition authority has issued a 951 million euros ($1.17 billion) fine to companies including L‘Oreal and Unilever after finding them guilty of secretly fixing prices of household and personal care products.

Ireland’s former flag carrier Aer Lingus said on Thursday that it rejected a takeover bid from British Airways owner IAG as it “fundamentally undervalued” the business.

$1 = 0.8138 euros Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
