PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 22
#Market News
December 22, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

CLIPSTONE DIVERTS TO CHANNEL ISLANDS EXCHANGE

(on.ft.com/13SdsfQ)

CHRISTMAS DAY HEADING FOR RECORD SALES

(on.ft.com/1x9RfGT)

ROLLS-ROYCE PLEDGES GREATER OPENNESS

(on.ft.com/1wcB04R)

DRUGMAKER HIKMA EYES UP ACQUISITIONS

(on.ft.com/1sOdOdd)

Overview

Clipstone, a commercial REIT, has listed itself on the Channel Island’s Stock Exchange and raised 40 million pounds ($62.52 million), after scaling back plans to raise nearly four times that amount on London’s main market.

According to the industry association for online retailers, Britons are expected to shop for a record 636 mln pounds on Christmas Day this year, a 36 pct increase on 2013.

Chief Exexutive of Rolls-Royce John Rishton has pledged greater transparency and openness with investors. Rolls-Royce Holdings would have “more meetings, listen more, reflect more and provide more formal access”, Rishton said in an interview with the FT. “What we are trying to do is change our approach.”

Said Darwazah, Chief Executive of drugmaker Hikma said that the company is on the lookout for potential targets to acquire and is ready to buy companies or individual products to boost growth. ($1 = 0.6398 pounds) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Walsh)

