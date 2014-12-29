PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 29

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Overview

British courier and parcel firm City Link has been forced on the backfoot after it was revealed that taxpayers will pick up the redundancy bill for the 2760 workers who may lose their jobs.

Britain’s railway regulator has decided to launch an official investigation into the disruption in train services caused by over-running engineering work by Network Rail on Christmas day.

Adam Cahan, Yahoo’s senior vice-president of mobile said wearable devices like the soon-to-be-launched Apple Watch and others present a big opportunity for Yahoo in the coming time.

UTV Media, a Northern Irish radio and television broadcaster is launching the new UTV Ireland channel at a cost of 8 million euros ($9.75 million) that looks to intensify competition in the advertising market. The channel will begin broadcasting from the evening of January 1.