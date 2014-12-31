PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 1

Jan 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BWIN.PARTY NEARS SOCIAL GAMING UNIT SALE

(on.ft.com/13KD2Cz)

CITY LINK MAKES 2,356 STAFF REDUNDANT

(on.ft.com/1zxHhua)

SANTANDER, BPI AND BANCO POPULAR JOIN RACE FOR NOVO BANCO ASSETS

(on.ft.com/1xAmZ5j)

LOUIS DREYFUS LOSES MAYO SCHMIDT AS CHIEF BEFORE HIS START

(on.ft.com/1HhbvrB)

Overview

Europe’s online gambling site Bwin.party said on Wednesday it is in “active discussions” to sell its social gaming business Win and intends to make an announcement in January.

A total of 2,356 employees of collapsed British courier and parcel firm City Link will be made redundant after talks over a potential life-saving bid for the company fell through, administrators said on Wednesday.

Portugal’s Banco BPI and Spain’s Banco Santander SA and Banco Popular have publicly said they are interested in buying Novo Banco. China’s Fosun and private equity firm Apollo Global Management have also expressed interest.

Louis Dreyfus Commodities made a surprise announcement on Wednesday that newly appointed Chief Executive Mayo Schmidt would not take up his post, forcing the global trading group to resume the CEO hunt it first launched in April. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)