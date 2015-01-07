PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 7

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

GEORGE OSBORNE QUASHES THERESA MAY STUDENT VISA PLAN

(on.ft.com/1DhyDqg)

BOE GOVERNING BODY KEPT IN DARK DURING CRISIS

(on.ft.com/1FjqHqp)

ANGELA MERKEL TO BACK EU REFORM BUT RULE OUT TREATY CHANGES

(on.ft.com/1wSVS1y)

BLAIR‘S CORPORATE FIGURES APPEAR TO SLIP

(on.ft.com/1tNtByV)

Overview

Britain’s Finance Minister George Osborne has quashed Home Secretary Theresa May’s plan to send home international students after they graduate, amid warnings that the move would damage British universities and business.

Lord King, the former governor of the Bank of England, kept the governing body of the central bank in the dark on serious internal dissent, denied non-executive directors information about financial stability and fell out with them over alleged leaks, according to Bank of England meeting minutes during the financial crisis.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will join British Prime Minister David Cameron on Wednesday in calling for reforms to the EU. But the chancellor will urge the prime minister not to push her too far in his demands for a renegotiation of bloc treaties.

The most recent set of accounts filed by Tony Blair on behalf of his Tony Blair Associates sprawling network of business entities shows that profits have fallen at the former prime minister’s corporate empire. (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee)