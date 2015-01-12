PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 12

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

PASSPORT PLANS SPARK HUMAN RIGHTS FEARS

(on.ft.com/1KA07tv)

LANDLORDS MAKE 177 BLN STG GAINS FROM RISING HOUSE PRICES OVER 5 YEARS

(on.ft.com/1yWD7kD)

PENSION WITHDRAWALS SET TO RISE BY 6 BLN STG

(on.ft.com/1w99VQs)

Employers bullish on graduate jobs

(on.ft.com/1tYl6kE)

Overview

Proposals to stop British jihadis returning home from the Middle East are expected to result in human rights violations, MPs and peers have warned in a report by the cross-party Joint Committee on Human Rights, amid an intensifying debate over terror laws prompted by last week’s attacks in Paris.

British landlords have made a profit of 177 billion pounds ($268.69 billion) from capital growth over the last five years, according to the figures from property advisers Savills, adding fuel to the political debate about rising house prices in the UK.

From April, about 6 billion pounds more than usual could be taken out of private pension plans - three times the government’s official estimate - once rule changes come into force that allow people aged over 55 to withdraw their retirement savings as cash, according to research for Channel 4’s Dispatches.

Graduate vacancies at the UK’s biggest companies will rise 8.1 percent this year to the highest level in at least 10 years, according to an annual study of 100 leading employers by High Fliers Research indicating that Britain’s top employers have drawn up their most bullish graduate recruitment plans in a decade in a sign of their growing confidence in the economic recovery.